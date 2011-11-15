George Clooney Considered Suicide On The Set Of 'Syriana'

Photo: Bauer Griffin via Zimbio

Usually, George Clooney garners attention for the latest lady on his arm, but his latest headline-grabbing confession is a lot more serious.In a cover story for Rolling Stone, Clooney reveals he was suicidal during the filming of “Syriana” in 2005.



Clooney was hurt in a stunt-gone-bad on the film’s set — his inured spine was so painful, he considered ending his own life.

As Huffington Post quotes,

“I was at a point where I thought, ‘I can’t exist like this. I can’t actually live … I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm, unable to move, having these headaches where it feels like you’re having a stroke, and for a short three-week period, I started to think, ‘I may have to do something drastic about this.'”

The actor even went so far as to consider how he would do it: “You start to think in terms of, you don’t want to leave a mess, so go in the garage, go in the car, start the engine.”

Eventually, Clooney underwent surgery to treat the injury and went on to win an Academy Award for his role in the movie.

