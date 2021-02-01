George Clooney can sew — and he said he's made 'a lot' of his kids' clothes at home

Getty Amal and George Clooney welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

George Clooney spoke to AARP Magazine about ageing, parenting, and his quarantine activities.

The actor, who taught himself to sew as “a bachelor,” has been making clothes for his kids.

After rewiring his assistant’s sewing machine, he also fixed one of his wife’s dresses.

George Clooney apparently knows his way around a needle and thread.

In a recent interview with AARP Magazine, the 59-year-old “Midnight Sky” actor shared how he’s been spending his time at home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clooney told journalist Joel Stein that he’s taken up sewing as of his quarantine activities.

After rewiring his assistant’s sewing machine, the actor started making clothes for his 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and fixing a garment for his wife, Amal.

“I do a lot of sewing the kids’ clothes. And my wife’s dress that tore a couple of times,” Clooney said.

He said that he taught himself how to sew years ago.

“I was a bachelor for a long time and didn’t have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things,” Clooney told Stein. “If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me. Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that.”

Clooney also said that with extra time on his hands, he took on home-improvement projects â€” including staining furniture and his home’s exterior and interior; and installing a fence for the family’s Saint Bernard dog.

“It was getting dingy, and I had buckets of stain, and I was, like, ‘Well, what else am I going to do?'” Clooney said of one of his projects. “It made me feel better.”

In November 2020, Clooney shared another detail from his at-home life: the secret to his DIY haircuts. He said he’s been using the Flowbee, an infomercial product that was popular in the ’80s, to cut his hair at home for 25 years.

In his interview with AARP Magazine, Clooney also spoke about ageing, parenting, his affinity for letter-writing (he and his wife often leave handwritten letters under the other’s pillow), and the reasoning behind the Clooney kids’ names.

