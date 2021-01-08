George Clooney says the Capitol siege puts the Trump family 'into the dustbin of history'

Paul Archuleta/Getty

George Clooney said the Trump family will forever be tied with insurrection after the Capitol siege.

In an upcoming episode of KCRW’s “The Business” podcast, Clooney said Wednesday’s events were “devastating” to watch but not surprising.

He added: “If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form.”

George Clooney is the latest celebrity to condemn Donald Trump following the violent siege at the US Capitol building by large groups of pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday.

In an upcoming episode of KCRW’s “The Business” podcast, Clooney said the siege was the “straw that breaks the camel’s back” and will follow the Trump family forever, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He said: “It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way. This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Clooney continued to say that the events were not surprising as Donald Trump’s behaviour became increasingly extreme.

He said: “Everybody kept waiting for what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved, and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered.”

Clooney added: “If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster.”

As the chaos unfolded at the Capitol building on Wednesday, many of the country’s most prominent film and TV stars posted strong condemnations of the riots on social media. Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel’s “Avengers” series, called for the removal of President Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Many others expressed disbelief at the discrepancy between police behaviour towards unarmed Black Lives Matter protestors, and the photos and videos of insurrectionists walking around inside the US Capitol building. In a series of tweets “Captain America” and “Knives Out” star Chris Evans wrote: “Just think of the carnage had they not been white.”

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

