George Clooney: 'There is not going to be a President Donald Trump'

It didn’t take long for the politically astute George Clooney to fire away at Donald Trump as he seems to lock up the Republican presidential nomination.

While doing press for his latest movie “Money Monster” (opening Friday) at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, where the film screened out of competition, Clooney didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the presumptive nominee, according to Deadline.

“There is not gonna be a President Donald Trump,” Clooney said. “It’s not gonna happen. Fear is not going to be something that drives our country. We’re not going to be scared of Muslims or immigrants or women. We’re not actually afraid of anything so we are not going to use fear. It’s not going to be an issue.”

Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have not been shy about who they’re supporting in the election. They hosted a fundraiser for Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton in Hollywood earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actor believes it’s the media that has caused Trump to become the frontrunner.

“Trump is actually a result in many ways of the fact that much of the news programs didn’t follow up and ask tough questions. That’s the truth. It’s really easy because your numbers go up,” Clooney said. “All these cable news numbers. Twenty-four-hour news doesn’t mean you get more news, it just means you get the same news more. The ratings go up because these guys can show an empty podium and just say that Donald Trump is about to speak as opposed to taking those 30 seconds to talk about refugees.”

Earlier this week, Depp also voiced his protest of a president Trump. While on the carpet for the premiere of his next movie, “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” Depp told a reporter that if Trump were elected president he would be the “last president of the United States.”

“It just won’t work after that,” Depp said.

