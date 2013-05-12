George Clooney Movie About International Space Station Disaster Looks Intense

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are currently on an emergency space walk to fix an Ammonia leak. (You can watch it live here.)



It’s considered “very serious” but manageable.

This movie about the ISS, on the other hand, looks catastrophic.

“Gravity,” starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, depicts two astronauts being stranded 372 miles above Earth after the ISS breaks apart.

The film is set to be released October 4.

Check it out:



If you’re wondering, here’s Space Station Program Manager Mike Suffredini describing what the spacewalk is for and what the astronauts are doing today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.