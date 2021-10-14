George Clooney knows his 1997 Batman performance was terrible: ‘I f—ed it up so bad’

George Clooney in ‘Batman & Robin.’ Warner Bros.

George Clooney is well aware his portrayal as Batman wasn’t good.

“I fucked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set,” he said.

He played the Dark Knight in 1997’s “Batman & Robin.”

George Clooney is definitely aware that he messed up his turn as Batman.

“I did one superhero movie and I fucked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set,” Clooney remarked during a recent Q&A following a screening of his upcoming directing effort “The Tender Bar” (via People).

Clooney played the Caped Crusader in 1997’s “Batman & Robin,” and it became a critical and box office disaster. And Clooney hasn’t hidden the fact that he knows it was bad.

Late last year, as news broke that the upcoming “The Flash” movie would showcase multiple versions of Batman like Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s, Clooney confirmed his Batman wouldn’t be part of that.

“Somehow I didn’t get that call,” he told Empire at the time. “They did not ask for my nipples.”

Yes, Clooney is also well aware that his Batman is best known for being the movie in which the Dark Knight’s suit featured nipples.

The next actor to take on the role will be Robert Pattinson, who will star in “The Batman” opposite a cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Paul Dano as The Riddler. The movie comes out on March 4, 2022.