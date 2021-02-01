George Clooney said he didn't want his twins to have 'weird-a-- names' like other celebrity kids

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP George Clooney and Amal Clooney have twins, Alexander and Ella.

George Clooney, 59, has 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with his wife, Amal, 42.

Speaking with AARP Magazine, he said he didn’t want his kids to have “weird-a– names.”

The actor said that kids with famous parents are “already going to have enough trouble.”

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

In a recent interview with AARP Magazine, the “Midnight Sky” actor spoke about parenting, ageing, and his largely offline life â€” as he’s one of the few celebrities that’s not on social media.

Clooney told journalist Joel Stein that when choosing his kids’ names, he had in mind their upbringing as children of famous parents.

“I didn’t want, like, weird-arse names for our kids. They’re already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful,” Clooney said.

He went on to reference the pressure that celebrity kids often face and stars whose children have died by suicide.

Clooney continued: “Paul Newman’s son killed himself. Gregory Peck’s son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves.”

“I have an advantage because I’m so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I’ll literally be gumming bread,” he said.

While Clooney didn’t specify exactly what he meant by “weird-arse names,” there are plenty of celebrity parents who have given their kids unique names.

For example, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Chris Martin’s daughter is named Apple. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West sparked mixed reactions when they named their daughter North. And in 2020, Elon Musk and his partner Grimes left people baffled when they announced that they named their son X AE A-XII.

Since Clooney isn’t on social media, it’s unlikely he’ll be plugged into any commentary on his and his wife’s parenting choices. He told AARP Magazine that he still doesn’t have any plans to become active on social platforms.

“I’m intimidated by anything on the internet,” he said. “Like, if I push a button and something goes wrong, I panic.”

