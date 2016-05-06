George Clooney and Julia Roberts killed it in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Old pals George Clooney and Julia Roberts joined Gwen Stefani and James Corden for the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The four of them belted out Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” in perfect harmony.
Written by Ian Phillips and produced by Alana Yzola
