George Clooney and Julia Roberts killed it in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Old pals George Clooney and Julia Roberts joined Gwen Stefani and James Corden for the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The four of them belted out Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” in perfect harmony.

Written by Ian Phillips and produced by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.