George Clooney says Hollywood is changing ‘in the right direction’

George Clooney. Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

George Clooney is sharing how he feels Hollywood has changed since the #MeToo movement.

The actor told The Times of London how things are moving in the “right direction.”

“On top of the terrible things [Harvey] Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK,” he said.

“Just because you’re a boss, it doesn’t mean you get to shit on people,” the 60-year-old actor and director told The Times of London in a recent interview. “I’ve been the boss and the guy being shit on. You can’t get away with being a dick any more — you’d get ratted out.”

While attributing the #MeToo movement for the changes, he explained that it goes beyond sexual misconduct.

“On top of the terrible things [Harvey] Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK,” he said. “I can’t imagine some producer having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore.”

In 2017, more than 26 women had come forward to speak about their encounters with film producer Weinstein – who now is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence on conviction of rape and sexual assault in New York.

George Clooney. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Though Clooney feels the changes are “moving in the right direction” he also acknowledges that there’s more work to be done. When asked what changes need to be made to ensure safer working environments, he responded: “We’ll know when we see how wrong something else goes.”

He continued: “I’m sure there’s more and someone will tell us, then we’ll have to pay attention to it.”

Clooney, an activist himself, has been vocal about taking a stand in causes. As Insider previously reported, during an appearance on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast Clooney talked about the importance of speaking out on systemic issues

“I’d be so embarrassed if my kids in 20 years look back at this moment in time and said ‘you were okay with this and you didn’t stand up and say something?'” he said.

“The Tender Bar,” directed by Clooney and costarring Ben Affleck, arrives in select theaters starting December 17 and on Amazon Prime starting January 6, 2022.