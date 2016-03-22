George Clooney endorses Hillary Clinton and says she's 'the only grown-up in the room'

George Clooney has endorsed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a letter sent to supporters of the former secretary of state.

In the letter, which was sent in an email from the Clinton campaign, Clooney calls her “the only grown-up in the room” during the 2016 election.

He called Trump a “xenophobic fascist” in an interview with the Guardian earlier in March and referenced Trump’s rhetoric in the letter.

“If you listen to the loudest voices out there today, you’d think we’re a country that hates Mexicans, hates Muslims, and thinks that committing war crimes is the best way to make America great again,” he wrote. “The truth is that the only thing that would prevent America from being great would be to empower these voices.”

He wrote that Hillary has been the “one consistent voice” in “all of this clutter.”

“As this primary process continues, Hillary could soon have an insurmountable delegate lead and with that, the Democratic nomination,” he added. “That would then make her the only grown-up in the room. And if ever there was a time for a grown-up, that time is now.”

Clooney and his wife, Amal, are hosting back-t0-back fundraisers for Clinton in April. All proceeds will go to the Hillary Victory Fund.

The letter invited Clinton supporters to enter a contest to meet him, Amal, and Clinton at the Clooneys’ home on April 16. Supporters can enter by donating or signing up.

