George Clooney helped locals in Italy’s Lake Como region after extreme flooding damaged homes and streets

People stand in an area where a landslide has destroyed several houses after heavy rain caused flooding in towns surrounding Lake Como in northern Italy. Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Lake Como in Italy experienced flooding and landslides in late July, causing residents to evacuate.

George Clooney and his family were at their vacation home in the area and arrived to help.

The actor joined a local mayor to assess the damage and help residents with cleanup efforts.

George Clooney stepped in to help Italian residents after flooding in Lake Como, a region in northern Italy.

On Tuesday, Lake Como experienced flooding and landslides after days of heavy rainfall. No deaths or injuries were reported, but 60 local residents were evacuated by firefighters, according to the Evening Standard. Four homes have also been destroyed, according to The Sun.

A photo taken on July 28 shows damages caused by a landslide in Laglio after heavy rain caused floods in towns surrounding Lake Como in northern Italy. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Clooney, 60, was at his vacation home in the region, and after the flood, he and his wife, Amal Clooney, and their 4-year-old twins visited other residents’ homes to offer support, according to The Sun. The Oscar-winning actor toured the damage and helped residents clean up the area, The Sun reported.

“It’s a miracle no one was killed. And with the help of Mayor Pozzi, Laglio will be back better than ever,” Clooney said of Laglio, Italy, Mayor Roberto Pozzi in a statement sent to Insider.

A person pictured on July 28 uses a bulldozer to clear debris on a damaged street in Laglio, Italy, near Lake Como, following extreme rainfall that caused flooding and landslides. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Clooney and his family have been staying at their vacation home, the 18th-century Villa Oleandra in Laglio since July. Pozzi, the village’s mayor, told the UK newspaper The Times that Clooney “came straight to the town hall to see what had happened” following the flooding, and said the two took a tour of the damage around the area.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Gareth Fuller/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Clooney’s family did not suffer injuries, and the $US13 ($AU18)-million villa was not damaged, The Sun reported.

George Clooney’s vacation home in Lake Como. Max Rossi/Reuters

In an interview with Tg1, a state-run television station, Clooney said the damage was “much worse” than he thought.

“It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city,” Clooney told Tg1.

As the ongoing climate crisis continues, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. Coldiretti, an Italian agricultural lobby, told the Associated Press that Italy is facing “the consequences” of the climate crisis, “with a trend toward tropicalization and the multiplication of extreme events.”

Representatives for Mayor Roberto Pozzi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.