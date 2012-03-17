George Clooney Has Been Arrested At A DC Protest

Twitter / @selmatj



George Clooney has been arrested outside the Sudan Embassy along with other protestors, AP reports. The actor returned to Washington yesterday from the region to discuss the crisis on the Sudan border.

After being given three warnings, Clooney and fellow activist protestors were handcuffed and placed into a U.S. Secret Service van.

His father was also arrested.

Clooney and protestors were accusing Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir of withholding food and aid from the Nuba Mountains in the county’s border region with South Sudan.

Prior to his arrest, he said if action is not taken “we’re going to have a real humanitarian disaster.”

In an interview with NBC Today’s Ann Curry two days ago, Clooney described a near-death experience where he was almost hit by a rocket. After witnessing the violence there first hand, the actor made it his mission to reveal war criminals.

After Clooney’s arrest, Curry tweeted his thoughts on being apprehended:

“It’s actually a humiliating thing to be arrested no matter what you do, but i’m glad to be standing here with my father.”



