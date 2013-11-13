George Clooney Got A Letterhead With Brad Pitt's Name And Pranked A Bunch Of Celebrities

Best buds George Clooney and Brad Pitt have an ongoing prank war.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, Clooney reveals one of his latest stunts:

A few years ago, he even had some stationery made up with Brad Pitt’s letterhead. Then he found a book about acting and accents and sent it to Meryl Streep, with an accompanying note. It said, ‘Dear Meryl, this book really helped me with my accent for Troy. I hope it helps you too.’ He signed it ‘Brad Pitt.’ Then he sent another letter to Don Cheadle on ‘Pitt’s’ stationery. As long as Cheadle has been acting, he has dreamt of playing Miles Davis. So the letter informed Cheadle that Pitt’s production company had acquired the rights to Davis’s life story. The letter said that Pitt wanted him to star in it. As Charlie Parker.

Clooney and Pitt’s epic practical jokes started when Clooney put a bumper sticker on Pitt’s car that read “I’m gay and I vote.”

Pitt retaliated by taking out ads in the Hollywood trade papers making fun of Clooney for being twice named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

As Hollywood lore has it, Clooney texted Pitt after the gag: “You won’t know where, you won’t know when …”

Pitt texted back: “It’s war.”

And it has been an ongoing prank battle ever since, especially while filming the “Oceans” franchise.

