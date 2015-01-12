George Clooney's Thank-You Speech To His Wife Made Women Everywhere Swoon

After George and Amal Clooney walked their first red carpet as a married couple at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the actor was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award during the show.

During Clooney’s acceptance speech, he made sure to thank his new bride, Amal, and it was swoon-worthy.

“I’ve had a pretty good year myself,” Clooney said. “Listen, it’s humbling to find somebody to love, especially when you’ve been waiting your whole life, especially when your whole life is 53 years. Tina and Amy, start the jokes.” But Clooney was not kidding around.

The camera panned to Amal, who was clearly a smitten kitten.

But America’s two-time “Sexiest Man Alive” didn’t stop there.

Clooney continued: “Amal, whatever alchemy brought us together, I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband.”

With that, the lawyer-activist batted her long, perfectly-mascaraed lashes yet again, and almost broke into a full smile this time.

Amal’s table of famous friends — including Bill Murray, Cindy Crawford, and her husband Rande Gerber — then applauded the couple for finally finding each other. Jake Gyllenhaal looked especially pleased in the outfield.

During the award show’s opening monologue, co-host Tina Fey teased the couple, saying:

“George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin this year. Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an advisor to Kofi Annan regarding Syria and was selected for a three person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award.”

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin tied the knot in a lavish Venice ceremony in September.

During his Golden Globes acceptance speech, Clooney also discussed how lucky he felt to even be at the awards show.

“It’s always fun to come here to catch up with old friends,” he said. “For the record, if you are in this room, you’ve caught the brass ring. You get to do what you’ve always dreamed to do and get celebrated for it. And that ain’t losing.”

But, said Clooney, it’s not the awards that matter.

“I don’t remember what awards Lauren Bacall won… and I have no idea what kind of hardware Robin Williams took home, but I sure remember ‘Carpe Diem’ and ‘Seize the day, boys, make your lives extraordinary,” Clooney added, referencing ‘Dead Poets Society.’ “I’ll never forget that. So congratulations to all of you for having a very good year.”

The vocal actor also addressed the deadly attacks at Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris last week.

Clooney said of the worldwide marches in the wake ofthe situation in France:

“Today was an extraordinary day. They were Christians, and Jews and Muslims, they were world leaders, and they weren’t marching in protest, but in support of the idea that we will not walk in fear. We won’t do it.”

Clooney closed with “Je suis Charlie,” a popular phrase of support at the Golden Globes which means, “I am Charlie.”

Watch Clooney’s full speech below:



