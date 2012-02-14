US

George Clooney Gives Us A Tour Inside His Sprawling L.A. Home

Aly Weisman

George Clooney

George Clooney has lived in his Studio City home since 1995, when he purchased it from Stevie Nicks.

“I was in the second season of ‘ER’ living in a little house and I thought, well maybe it’s time to get a little bit larger house off the street so I wouldn’t fall prey to every photographer,” explained Clooney.

About 17 years later, Clooney is finally opening up his doors to CBS’ Lara Logan and Charlie Rose as a part of the TV special, “Person to Person” and giving us a sneak peek into his house that he says is very much a home.

“A home is a place where your family and friends are a part of,” says Clooney. “That’s one of the wonderful things about where I’ve been for so long, I’ve been here for almost 20 years and it’s filled with good friends and family members.”

And after growing up constantly moving from house to house, Clooney strongly believes in being a home owner.

“To me it was a signing of making it to be able to buy your own home,” says Clooney. “Owning land is a good thing. I worry about making money off of money, I like owning land.”

 

Welcome to George's Studio City home!

Come inside...

George welcomes us into his foyer with a cup of coffee in hand.

Entering the kitchen.

A photo of George with his parents.

George's favourite room to watch football.

George's outdoor bar and pool behind him.

The outdoor dining area.

Wine cellar in the wall.

Watch the full video of Clooney's house tour below.

Now it's time to remember another Hollywood icon.

Take a look back at Whitney Houston's life >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.