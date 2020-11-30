George Clooney said he's cut his own hair 'for 25 years' using the Flowbee, and people are obsessing over the infomercial product

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank; Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images George Clooney has had a variety of hair transformations over the years.

George Clooney told “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith that he’s been giving himself at-home haircuts “for 25 years.”

The actor and filmmaker said that he uses an infomercial product called the Flowbee, which he said he bought “years ago.”

The Flowbee at-home haircutting vacuum system sells kits on its website that range between $US99 and $US140.

Shortly after Clooney’s “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, fans of the actors shared reactions to his modest haircut hack on Twitter. The Flowbee website appeared to become unavailable at some point after the interview went live.

George Clooney just revealed his secret to giving himself an at-home haircut â€” which he says is something he’s been doing for years.

In an interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” correspondent Tracy Smith asked the actor and filmmaker if he’s been cutting his hair at home due to the lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” Clooney said. “Look, my hair is really like straw, and so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes.”

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years – by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

“Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee,” Clooney continued, prompting the CBS production to cut to a clip of an infomercial for the product. “It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes. Listen, man, it works.”

According to Mental Floss, the Flowbee was created by a carpenter, Rick Hunts, and became popular in the 1980s when it was sold on infomercials. The product looks â€” as Clooney described on “CBS Sunday Morning” â€” like a vacuum cleaner attachment that clips hair and collects the trimmings in its canister.

The Flowbee System sells for $US99, and another kit with a “super mini vac” sells for $US140 on the company’s website at the time of writing.

Shortly after “CBS Sunday Morning” shared a clip of its interview with Clooney, other Flowbee users came forward on Twitter.

Thank you to George Clooney for giving me the courage to stand up and finally admit that I, too, am a Flowbee user. #noshame https://t.co/lsi17G8zxS — Tom Zeller Jr. (@tomzellerjr) November 29, 2020

I remember seeing the Flowbee informercial as a kid and thinking "why is everyone so calm? The future has arrived!" I've been cutting my hair with one for a decade. I love it. I'm not surprised Clooney's a Flowbro. https://t.co/8OQvTPkrGd — Sanjay Shah (@sanjayshah) November 29, 2020

At one point after Clooney’s subtle plug for the product,the Flowbee website appeared to temporarily crash, as captured by one Twitter user.

George Clooney appears to have crashed the Flowbee website https://t.co/YgIlM8FW8P pic.twitter.com/zvBhmWpYCh — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) November 29, 2020

Clooney’s subtle plug for the Flowbee led to several reactions from fans â€” and may just be inspiring some people’s holiday wishlists.

Because 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Flowbee is about to be Christmas’ hottest gift. Thank you George Clooney. — MARIA TERESA KUMAR #WearAMask (@MariaTeresa1) November 29, 2020

:: I've been making fun of my dad and his Flowbee for years. Clooney just took that away from me. 2020 wins again. https://t.co/OQIgfvybMc — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) November 29, 2020

Well this must be the best unexpected PR in history for the good people at Flowbee… https://t.co/B3j5F7c5aw — Matthew Fuhrman (@mfuhrman) November 29, 2020

Flowbee is going to have enough money to buy Amazon within 24 hours https://t.co/duAG1zYJWL — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 29, 2020

Representatives for Flowbee did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

