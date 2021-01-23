George Clooney recalls turning up drunk to film 'One Fine Day' with Michelle Pfeiffer

20th Century Fox George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘One Fine Day.’

George Clooney admitted to being drunk one day while making the 1996 romantic comedy “One Fine Day.”

He revealed this while doing an interview with costar Michelle Pfeiffer, who said when he came to set he smelled “like a brewery.”

George Clooney admits he had a little too much fun one night during the making of the 1996 rom-com “One Fine Day.”

In a recent conversation with his costar Michelle Pfeiffer for Variety, Clooney revealed the time he got so hammered drinking with his old friend Rande Gerber, that he was still drunk when he was on set the next day.

“We stayed up and had a few vodkas or something,” Clooney said. “Then I came home at 1 in the morning, and I’m like, ‘Oh s—.’ I was pretty hammered.”

“I woke up at 5 in the morning. I was like, ‘I feel OK,'” Clooney continued. “Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m still drunk.'”

Clooney said he headed to the movie’s set, in which he and Pfeiffer play single parents who find their lives intersecting during a hectic single day, and got to the trailer where Pfeiffer was sitting and sheepishly said to her, “I didn’t know we were going to work today.” She knew exactly what was going on.

“You go, ‘You’re still drunk,'” Clooney recalled Pfeiffer saying to him. “I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a â€”.”

“Like a brewery,” Pfeiffer chimed in.

“Like a distillery,” Clooney agreed.

But it turns out having a drinking buddy like Gerber would have its advantages years later.

Clooney and Gerber founded the tequila company Casamigos in 2013. It grew to become the fastest-growing tequila brands in the world and was sold for $US1 billion in 2017.

