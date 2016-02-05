Let George Clooney show you the right way to wear all black

Dennis Green

At the premiere for the new Coen Brothers movie “Hail Caesar”, George Clooney wore his favourite get-up of late: the all-black suit with accompanying black turtleneck.

To the occasional passerby, this outfit may seem too one-dimensional — every single item, including the shoes, is black! They aren’t even different shades of grey, but a deep, black colour.

Why does it this work? Look closely, and you’ll see where the mastery lies:

George ClooneyGetty/Kevin Winters

You see, Clooney has been doing this for a long time. And with that experience comes this wisdom: every guy looks sharp in black, especially a man with salt-and-pepper hair and Amal Clooney on his arm.

The all-black works because of the different fabrics and weaves used in the turtleneck sweater and suit, which breaks up the silhouette just enough so that Clooney doesn’t look like a blob of black. If he was wearing a black shirt and tie, it would be far too much the same.

Let’s take it from the top:

  • Clooney’s black turtleneck sweater is very trendy right now. This gives him a distinguished look without giving off the air that he dressed up unnecessarily.
  • His pants are a little long for our taste, but they’re classic, and Clooney is nothing if not a classic. They match the jacket, and that’s what matters.
  • The patent black shoes add a sheen to the entire outfit.

Paired with Amal’s white-and-red floral dress and silver heels, they seem to have won the red carpet of one the biggest movie openings of the year so far.

