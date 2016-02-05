Let George Clooney show you the right way to wear all black

At the premiere for the new Coen Brothers movie “Hail Caesar”, George Clooney wore his favourite get-up of late: the all-black suit with accompanying black turtleneck.

To the occasional passerby, this outfit may seem too one-dimensional — every single item, including the shoes, is black! They aren’t even different shades of grey, but a deep, black colour.

Why does it this work? Look closely, and you’ll see where the mastery lies:

You see, Clooney has been doing this for a long time. And with that experience comes this wisdom: every guy looks sharp in black, especially a man with salt-and-pepper hair and Amal Clooney on his arm.

The all-black works because of the different fabrics and weaves used in the turtleneck sweater and suit, which breaks up the silhouette just enough so that Clooney doesn’t look like a blob of black. If he was wearing a black shirt and tie, it would be far too much the same.

Let’s take it from the top:

Clooney’s black turtleneck sweater is very trendy right now. This gives him a distinguished look without giving off the air that he dressed up unnecessarily.

His pants are a little long for our taste, but they’re classic, and Clooney is nothing if not a classic. They match the jacket, and that’s what matters.

The patent black shoes add a sheen to the entire outfit.

Paired with Amal’s white-and-red floral dress and silver heels, they seem to have won the red carpet of one the biggest movie openings of the year so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.