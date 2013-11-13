George Clooney Doesn't 'Understand Why Any Famous Person Would Ever Be On Twitter'

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP ‘If you’re famous, I don’t — for the life of me — I don’t understand why any famous person would ever be on Twitter.’

George Clooney was a bit of a Debbie Downer in his latest interview with

Esquire magazine.

First, the 52-year-old actor slammed Tesla before going on to bash celebrities’ use of Twitter.

“If you’re famous, I don’t — for the life of me — I don’t understand why any famous person would ever be on Twitter,” Clooney told the magazine. “Because first of all, the worst thing you can do is make yourself more available, right? Because you’re going to be available to everybody.”

Clooney explains how it’s just too easy for celebrities to tweet 140 characters and end up regretting it:

“So one drunken night, you come home and you’ve had two too many drinks and you’re watching TV and somebody pisses you off, and you go ‘Ehhhhh’ and fight back. And you go to sleep, and you wake up in the morning and your career is over. Or you’re an a–hole. Or all the things you might think in the quiet of your drunken evening are suddenly blasted around the entire world before you wake up.

Clooney cites Ashton Kutcher as one specific celebrity he thinks should stay off of social media.

I mean, when you see, like, Ashton Kutcher coming out going, you know, ‘Everybody leave Joe Paterno alone,’ or whatever he said, you just go, ‘Fifteen minutes longer and a thought process and probably you wouldn’t have done that.’ ”

Unlike Kutcher, the “Gravity” actor says he greatly respects his famous peers who make themselves unavailable, like Bill Murray and Brad Pitt.

Clooney says he cast Bill Murray in “Monuments Men,” which he is producing, “Because you can’t get to him

—

You can’t get him on the phone, he won’t answer your e-mails.”

As for his good pal Brad Pitt, Clooney says he is the biggest movie star in the world because he remains elusive:

“For a long time now, Brad has been the biggest movie star in the world. He’s bigger than me, bigger than DiCaprio. And I really admire how he deals with that. It’s not easy for him. But he tries to be the most honest version of Brad Pitt that he can be. And he also remains unavailable. He’s still a giant movie star because you can’t get to him. That doesn’t mean that I don’t think of him as incredibly talented and smart and all those things. But you also can’t get to him.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.