While promoting his new film “Hail, Caesar!” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” George Clooney talked about the night he proposed to his wife, Amal Clooney. He said that she left him hanging for a good 25 minutes before saying “yes.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.