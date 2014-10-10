George Clooney Crashes 'Tomorrowland' Comic Con Panel To Debut First Trailer

Disney/’Tomorrowland’ George Clooney co-wrote and stars in Disney’s ‘Tomorrowland,’ which hits theatres in May.

George Clooney surprised fans Thursday at the first day of New York Comic Con by appearing onstage for Disney’s “Tomorrowland” panel, which the actor co-wrote with Damon Lindelof.

“It’s good to see you all. If you guys need to know anything about the plot just ask me — everybody dies in the end,” Clooney joked after taking the stage, adding, “Yes this is my first Comic-Con. Since my Batman I’d been dis-invited from Comic-Con for about 15 years — sorry about the nipples on the suit.”





“It is not lost on me that I’m spending my honeymoon at Comic Con.” George Clooney making a surprise #NYCC appearance pic.twitter.com/w4fUufU6kG

— Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) October 9, 2014

Clooney was in attendance to debut the first teaser trailer for “Tomorrowland,” which, according to The Wrap, is about “a former boy-genius (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, who embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.” What they must do there changes the world — and them — forever.”

Disney/’Tomorrowland’ ‘Tomorrowland’ stars actress Britt Robertson, Hugh Laurie, and George Clooney.

Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas Robinson co-star in the movie, which hits theatres May 22, 2015. Watch below:

