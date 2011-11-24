Silvio Berlusconi's Underage Prostitution Trial Looks Set To Become A Star-Studded Affair

Silvio Berlusconi may have some famous witnesses to call upon in his ongoing Milan sex trial, with reports in the BBC suggesting that actor George Clooney and soccer star Christiano Ronaldo among the list of potential defence witnesses.



Berlusconi is under trial for allegedly paying for sex with an underage prostitute.

The alleged prostitute, Karima El Mahroug, has already claimed that Clooney was at a dinner held at Berlusconi’s house where she was also present. NPR reports that the actor did visit Berlusconi once, but only to talk about Darfur. He denies attending a “bunga bunga” party, but has regardless been named as a potential witness.

Ronaldo is on the defence witness list because El Mahroug claims she had sex with him, something the soccer star denies.

Berlusconi is accused of paying for sex with El Mahroug 13 times while she was still 17-years-old. The accusation is denied by both.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.