George Clooney, BlackBerry Repairman

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is in Chad, near Darfur, “travelling with George Clooney — and also, on and off, with Ann Curry of NBC News, who has been wonderful on Darfur.”
We’ve learned, via Twitter, about their accommodations: “Bunking with George Clooney, sharing a tiny room in Chad near Darfur. Mattresses on the floor, and the shower is a hose that doesn’t work.”
We’ve also learned, via Twitter, that Clooney is a magician with technology. He’s already fixed Kristof’s BlackBerry!
