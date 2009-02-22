George Clooney, BlackBerry Repairman

Dan Frommer
f?id=49a03d3814b9b98a004b92c5&maxX=310&m

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is in Chad, near Darfur, “travelling with George Clooney — and also, on and off, with Ann Curry of NBC News, who has been wonderful on Darfur.”

We’ve learned, via Twitter, about their accommodations: “Bunking with George Clooney, sharing a tiny room in Chad near Darfur. Mattresses on the floor, and the shower is a hose that doesn’t work.”

We’ve also learned, via Twitter, that Clooney is a magician with technology. He’s already fixed Kristof’s BlackBerry!

f?id=49a03d064b54378f00c836be

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.