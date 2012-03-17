George Clooney Arrested; Obama Cracking Down On Peaceful Protest?

David Seaman

Earlier today in Washington, D.C., George Clooney and other peaceful protesters, including Martin Luther King III and NAACP President Benjamin Jealous, were arrested by the Secret Service.

Is this a fluke, or a part of the government’s crackdown on peaceful protest in the nation’s capitol and elsewhere?

George Clooney has since been released by authorities.

Full details included in the video report below — along with breaking news regarding the SWAT raid on Occupy Miami earlier this week.

Watch:

And watch David on RT America yesterday, discussing the new anti-protest bill President Obama signed:

