George Clooney Apologises To Fans For His 'Batman' Movie

Warner Bros George Clooney in 1997’s critically panned ‘Batman & Robin.’

George Clooney knows you’re disappointed with his 1997 film “Batman & Robin.”

He is, too, and he knows he’ll never live it down.

The 53-year-old actor shocked fans Thursday when he showed up at New York Comic Con for a panel on his new movie, “Tomorrowland,” but conversation quickly turned to his previous role as the Caped Crusader.

“Batman & Robin” has been famously panned by critics and fans alike.

It all started after panel host Chris Hardwick complimented Clooney on his “excellent Bruce Wayne cosplay.”

Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images George Clooney with Hugh Laurie and the cast of ‘Tomorrowland’ at NYCC.

Here’s how it went down.

“I think since my Batman I was disinvited to Comic Con,” joked Clooney.

Hardwick: “No one would say that … out loud.”

Clooney: “Oh, but you’re saying it. I see the comments’ sections on all you guys … I met Adam West back there [backstage] just now and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry.’ He goes, ‘Give me a fist bump’ and I was, ‘Just hit me. Just hit me.'”

“Sorry about the nipples on the suit,” Clooney added.

It didn’t stop there, though. He continued.

“Freeze, Freeze! I apologise for that one.” said Clooney referencing the film’s many puns.

Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images Panel moderator Chris Hardwick takes a selfie with the cast and crew of ‘Tomorrowland.’

Clooney has spoken candidly about regrets over “Batman & Robin” in the past.

“With hindsight it’s easy to look back at this and go, ‘Woah, that was really s— and I was really bad in it,'” Clooney told Total Film Magazine in 2011. “It was a difficult film to be good in.”

The actor also told Deadline he keeps a photo of himself as Batman as a “reminder of what can happen when you make movies solely for commercial reasons.“

