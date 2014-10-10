George Clooney Apologises To Fans For His 'Batman' Movie

George Clooney knows you’re disappointed with his 1997 film “Batman & Robin.”
He is, too, and he knows he’ll never live it down.
The 53-year-old actor shocked fans Thursday when he showed up at New York Comic Con for a panel on his new movie, “Tomorrowland,” but conversation quickly turned to his previous role as the Caped Crusader.
“Batman & Robin” has been famously panned by critics and fans alike.
It all started after panel host Chris Hardwick complimented Clooney on his “excellent Bruce Wayne cosplay.”
Here’s how it went down.
“I think since my Batman I was disinvited to Comic Con,” joked Clooney.
Hardwick: “No one would say that … out loud.”
Clooney: “Oh, but you’re saying it. I see the comments’ sections on all you guys … I met Adam West back there [backstage] just now and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry.’ He goes, ‘Give me a fist bump’ and I was, ‘Just hit me. Just hit me.'”
“Sorry about the nipples on the suit,” Clooney added.
It didn’t stop there, though. He continued.
“Freeze, Freeze! I apologise for that one.” said Clooney referencing the film’s many puns.
Clooney has spoken candidly about regrets over “Batman & Robin” in the past.
“With hindsight it’s easy to look back at this and go, ‘Woah, that was really s— and I was really bad in it,'” Clooney told Total Film Magazine in 2011. “It was a difficult film to be good in.”
The actor also told Deadline he keeps a photo of himself as Batman as a “reminder of what can happen when you make movies solely for commercial reasons.“
