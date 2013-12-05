George Clooney: Any Famous Person On Twitter 'Is A Moron'

The actor argues that the stars of Hollywood’s golden age would not be able to cope with the media demands of the 21st century

George Clooney has spoken out about the use of social media by famous people, suggesting that it is not a good idea in an increasingly “restrictive” world of fame.

“I think anyone who is famous is a moron if they’re on Twitter”, the Gravity star told Esquire magazine, “it’s just stupid”.

Clooney added that stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood wouldn’t be able to cope with the demands placed on today’s acting elite: “Not that I’m comparing myself to Clark Gable, or whoever, but they couldn’t survive in this environment. They’d punch the s— out of some people. It requires a kind of Zen quality.”

The 52-year-old said that nobody can prepare you for the world of fame, because “it is shocking how immediately you become enveloped in this world that is incredibly restricting”.

Many celebrities, especially musicians, have bolstered their careers through Twitter. The account created for One Direction while the band were still in the live show stages of X Factor helped to build the global fanbase they have today. Lady Gaga communicates directly with her 40 million followers about her forthcoming releases.

In the film industry, some stars have been more reticent. However, British actor Hugh Laurie has gained 230,000 followers a mere month after his first reluctant post: “Having damned this technology as the seed of Satan, I finally succumb.”

