Add Stacey Kiebler To George Clooney's Long List Of Ex-Girlfriends

After two years of dating, George Clooney and Stacy Keibler call it quits. She wants a family.

Another one bites the dust.



George Clooney and Stacy Keibler have split after two years of dating.

“Stacy called it quits. She wants to have children and a family someday. She knows where George stands on that,” a source close to the couple tells People magazine. “They talked and they quietly stopped being a couple several weeks ago.”

The source adds that Clooney, 52, and Keibler, 33, will remain on good terms: “They talk every day. They were friends before they started dating and they’ll be friends after. It was a friendly [breakup].”

The former couple made their debut at the Toronto Film Festival in fall 2011. Sources say the distance, age gap, and decision to have children have been tearing them apart.

To recap, here’s a list of the lady friends Clooney’s kept before: Elisabetta Canalis, Kelly Preston, Talia Balsam, Kimberly Russell, Celine Balitran, Krista Allen, Lisa Snowdon, Sarah Larson, among others.

