George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and other stars spoof Hollywood in new 'Hail, Caesar!' trailer

Jason Guerrasio
Hail clooneyTwitter/HailCaesarMovie

The new trailer for the Coen brothers’ latest movie, “Hail, Caesar!,” adds a little private-eye work to Hollywood’s usual goings-on.

In the 1950s, one of the city’s big stars (George Clooney) goes missing and a studio head (Josh Brolin) enlists his actors to track the man down, including characters played by…

Channing Tatum

Hail channingPlay GIFTwitter/@HailCaesarMovie

And Scarlett Johansson.

Hail scarletPlay GIFTwitter/@HailCaesarMovie

 

As with any movie by the Coens (also responsible for “The Big Lebowski”), expect the highly unexpected. The trailer tags it as a “dangerous comedy.”

“Hail, Caesar!” opens in theatres February 5. Watch the complete trailer here:

From the Coen Brothers, comes the most dangerous comedy of the year. See #HailCaesar. In theatres this February.https://t.co/uoNsRFEtYX
— Hail, Caesar! (@HailCaesarMovie) December 15, 2015

