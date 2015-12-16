George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and other stars spoof Hollywood in new 'Hail, Caesar!' trailer

The new trailer for the Coen brothers’ latest movie, “Hail, Caesar!,” adds a little private-eye work to Hollywood’s usual goings-on.

In the 1950s, one of the city’s big stars (George Clooney) goes missing and a studio head (Josh Brolin) enlists his actors to track the man down, including characters played by…

Channing Tatum

And Scarlett Johansson.

As with any movie by the Coens (also responsible for “The Big Lebowski”), expect the highly unexpected. The trailer tags it as a “dangerous comedy.”

“Hail, Caesar!” opens in theatres February 5. Watch the complete trailer here:

From the Coen Brothers, comes the most dangerous comedy of the year. See #HailCaesar. In theatres this February.https://t.co/uoNsRFEtYX

— Hail, Caesar! (@HailCaesarMovie) December 15, 2015

