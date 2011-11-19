George Clooney And Noah Wyle Are Fighting It Out To Play Steve Jobs

Photo: blog.jokeroo.com

George Clooney is fighting Noah Wyle for the chance to play Steve Jobs in a biopic based on Walter Isaacson’s biography, according to U.K. tabloid NOW.Noah Wyle played Steve Jobs in “Pirates of Silicon Valley.” He was pretty good, but we wouldn’t mind seeing a fresh take.



As for Clooney, he’s a darn good actor, so he might able to pull it off.

Via Apple Insider

Don’t Miss: The Best Steve Jobs Quotes From His Biography

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.