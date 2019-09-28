Amal and George Clooney are celebrating 5 years of marriage today. Here's a look inside the power couple's globe-spanning real-estate portfolio, from their Lake Como villa to their River Thames mansion.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating five years of being the perfect example of what a power marriage looks like.

He is an actor, director, producer, coffee connoisseur, and tequila man; she is a human rights lawyer and fashion icon.

Their many titles make them two of the most beloved celebrities – and also among the wealthiest.

Clooney was the highest-paid actor of 2018, largely due to the sale of his tequila company, Casamigos. His earnings that year rounded out at $US239 million – if you do the maths, that means Clooney made $US27,283 an hour last year. His wife, on the other hand, is estimated to have a net worth of around $US20 million herself.



Read more:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are collectively worth over half a billion dollars. Here’s a look inside the couple’s real-estate portfolio, from their sprawling Wyoming ranch to their $US60 million Hidden Hills mansion.



Together, the famously philanthropic pair are raising their family all around the world. From a famous Lake Como villa to a $US13 million English mansion, their real-estate portfolio reflects their jet-set lifestyle and their high net worths.

A representative for George Clooney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Keep reading for a look at a few of the couple’s luxurious known homes.

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Since marrying in 2014, the couple has split their time across several properties worldwide.

Getty Images



Source:

Business Insider



The pair bought a restored 17th-century mansion on the River Thames in London just a few weeks after their 2014 wedding. They keep the 4-acre estate private with plenty of foliage.

Teresa Dapp/Picture alliance via Getty Images



Source:

Architectural Digest



The home is equipped with its own theatre and a pool house known as “the party zone,” according to Vogue. The property is just 40 miles west of London.

Gareth Fuller / PA George and Amal Clooney attend the Royal Wedding in London in May 2018.



Source:

Vogue





Read more:

Amal and George Clooney looked like royalty at a Buckingham Palace dinner with Prince Charles



The couple also spends summers in Lake Como.



Source:

Vogue



Clooney has owned a $US13 million villa in the Italian town of Laglio since 2002 and was even made an honorary citizen in the neighbouring town of Como.

Max Rossi/Reuters



Source:



Insider,The Local



Read more:

The Obamas are vacationing at George Clooney’s Italian villa, and people can’t get within 300 feet or they get fined



The Clooneys have hosted many famous guests in the home over the years. The Obamas visited this past June and local authorities enforced a 300-foot perimeter around the home to protect their privacy. Trespassers faced a hefty fine.

Max Rossi/Reuters



Source:





Insider



The pair also previously had a vacation home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Source:

Business Insider



Their home was adjacent to the home of close friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. Gerber told Business Insider in 2017 that, with the houses so close, “It felt like one compound. We’d have a bunch of our friends there — breakfast at our place, lunch at his, dinner at ours.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner



Source:

Business Insider



The “compound” was called Casamigos, or House of Friends. They even named their mega-successful tequila company after it. They sold the “compound” collectively for $US100 million in 2016, according to TMZ. They sold the tequila company itself for a massive $US1 billion in 2017, Business Insider previously reported.

Casamigos

Source:TMZ, Business Insider

The Clooneys still maintain at least one residence close to Gerber and Crawford, though. Each couple has a high-floor unit in a luxury apartment building in Midtown Manhattan.

Getty Images



Source:

The Real Deal,





Page Six



The Clooneys made the purchase in 2016. The apartment building, One Hundred East Fifty Third Street, includes amenities like a 60-foot swimming pool and a state-of-the-art wellness facility. While the sale price is unknown, the building’s penthouse had an asking price of $US65 million.



Source:

Page Six,





Curbed



Amal told Vogue the couple also retains a “low-key” home in Los Angeles.



Source:

Vogue



Clooney has owned the home his wife is referring to for nearly 25 years. He purchased the Studio City property in 1995 from Stevie Nicks. He did a walk through of the home for CBS in 2012; it is sure to look different now.

CBS



Source:

CBS News,





Business Insider



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.