14 of the best couple looks George and Amal Clooney have worn

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been a Hollywood power couple since 2014.
Over the years, they’ve worn standout looks on red carpets and while traveling.
The couple typically wears glamorous evening wear, and they often coordinate their looks.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their red-carpet debut in September 2014.
They attended an event in Florence, Italy, at the time while wearing matching black ensembles.
Amal stunned in a strapless gown with sparkles on the back of her skirt, and George donned a tuxedo with a satin tie.
The following year, they showed their casual style while walking around New York City.
They both wore denim that day, though Amal’s outfit was arguably chicer than her husband’s.
She wore a pink blouse with elbow-length sleeves, light-wash flare jeans, and open-toed sandals. She also carried a blush-colored purse. George went slightly more casual in a Casamigos T-shirt, medium-wash jeans, and brown velour boots.
For their Met Gala debut in 2015, the Clooneys revealed the bolder side of their fashion.
Amal especially stood out in a red, strapless ball gown custom-made for her by Margiela and John Galliano. It had a “hand-painted paillette-covered bodice,” as People reported at the time, and an asymmetrical tiered skirt.
George’s look was also special. He wore a black jacket that was cropped in front and longer in the back, as well as a white button-up with a matching bow tie. The actor completed his look with a red pocket square that matched his wife’s dress.
They let loose later that year at the launch event for George’s Casamigos tequila brand.
George looked relaxed in a white button-up shirt, light jeans, brown boots, and a metallic watch. Amal, however, seemed ready to party.
She wore a gold minidress covered in sequins, as well as black pointed pumps and stud earrings.
Amal and George coordinated all-black outfits once again for a Berlin film festival in 2016.
Amal looked stunning in a sleeveless black dress covered in dazzling sequins. The gown’s skirt also had a sheer overlay made from tulle that reached the floor.
George, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo with a matching shirt and tie.
They also put their own twist on Hollywood glamour that year.
At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, George and Amal walked the red carpet in elegant evening wear.
The British-Lebanese barrister wore a yellow Versace dress with a single strap and thin train, while her actor husband looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.
In 2017, the Clooneys looked smitten while wearing black-and-white looks at a French awards ceremony.
George wore his standard tuxedo and bow tie for the event, keeping all eyes on his wife. She walked alongside him in a strapless gown with a white bodice and tiered skirt crafted from white, gray, and black feathers.
The couple continued to look chic while walking around New York City in 2018.
Amal went for a vibrant look that day, wearing a yellow coat over her outfit and tan, thigh-high boots. George chose a more classic style featuring a gray suit but left his jacket open to reveal his black shirt underneath.
Amal stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala, and even her husband seemed impressed.
On the red carpet that day, George was photographed smiling in his black tuxedo while seemingly drawing attention to his wife.
Amal, on the other hand, posed for photographs to show off her Richard Quinn ensemble that consisted of a silver top, navy pants, and a floral skirt made from tinfoil.
The couple wore two of their best looks to date at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Designed by Stella McCartney, Amal’s yellow dress had short sleeves, a midi skirt, and a tie that extended behind her. It paired perfectly with her gold heels and matching yellow hat.
George complemented her outfit with his gray suit, white shirt, and pale-yellow tie.
They then looked elegant in 2019 when attending a dinner hosted by Prince Charles in London.
While Clooney wore a classic tuxedo and bow tie, Amal donned a strapless white gown with a floor-length cape that covered her arms and shoulders.
Later that year, Amal and George attended a gala in Scotland while both wearing suits.
Amal’s take on the look included a navy jumpsuit with wide-legged pants and an asymmetrical bodice. She also wore a thick black belt, pointed pumps, and carried a printed clutch.
George took a similar approach and wore a loose-fitting black suit with a half-unbuttoned shirt underneath.
The celebrity couple has made a few stylish appearances in 2021.
In October, they attended a movie premiere and looked stunning while there.
Amal wore a black dress with a silver sequined pattern. It was strapless with a high-low skirt, and it also had thin slits at her hips. George complemented her look in his classic style: a deep-gray suit with a black button-up shirt.
Most recently, they looked glamorous in London, England.
Walking arm-in-arm, the couple was photographed wearing elegant looks. George donned a black tuxedo, while Amal wore a strapless gown covered in white sequins.
She completed the latter outfit with white pumps and a feather shawl.