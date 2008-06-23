George Carlin, RIP

George Carlin, who started being funny for a living all the way back in the 1960s, is dead at 71. Do you have 10 minutes to spare? Then you have a choice: Either read up on important history — George and “the seven dirty words” — or watch the video, which as of yet is not regulated by the FCC.



George’s most important decade (via his site):

1970 – Grows beard during hospital stay for bilateral inguinal hernia. Surgeon fixes hernia, beard covers acne pits.

June 25, 26, 1971 – Album “FM & AM recorded at Cellar Door, Washington, D.C. (Little David 7214). Released January, 1972. Album goes Gold and wins Grammy award. Includes “The Hair Poem,” “Divorce Game,” “Shoot (Shit with two O’s)”, and “Let’s Make A Deal.”

1972-1975 – Developing a really nice cocaine habit.

July 8, 1972 – First appearance at Carnegie Hall, New York City. Mother appalled that people applaud filthy, blasphemous, anti-American material.

July 21, 1972 – Arrested at Summerfest in Milwaukee for using indecent language in front of wheelchair-bound children. Narrowly escape big cocaine bust by giving shit to the Siegal-Schwall Band while exiting stage. Band thrilled.

May 27, 1972 – Album “Class Clown” recorded at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, California (Little David 1004). Released, September, 1972. Includes “How Much is That Dog Crap in the Window”,” “I Used to Be Irish Catholic,” and “Seven Words You Can Never Say on TV.” Gold album.

March, 1973 – Receives Grammy award for album “FM & AM.”

March 2, 3, 1973 – Album “Occupation: Foole” recorded at Circle Star theatre, San Carlos, California (Little David 1005). Released October, 1973. Nominated for Grammy award. Includes “White Harlem,” “New York Voices,” and “Childhood Cliches.” Gold album.

October 30, 1973 – WBAI-FM radio in New York plays “Filthy Words” cut from “Occupation Foole” album. Lone professional moralist complains to FCC which issues a Declaratory Order against station. Station goes to court.

July 20, 1974 – Album “Toledo Window Box” recorded at Paramount theatre, Oakland, California (Little David 3003). Released November, 1974. Includes “God,” “A Few More Farts,” and “Nursery Rhymes.” Gold album.

March 18, 1975 – Album “An Evening with Wally Londo, Featuring Bill Slazso” recorded at (Little David 1008). Released October, 1975. Nominated for Grammy award. Includes “Teenage Masturbation,” “Bodily Functions,” “High on the Plane,” and an early, incomplete version of “Baseball and Football.” No more gold.

August, 1975 – WBAI files an appeal of the FCC’s Declaratory Order with the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

October 11, 1975 – Hosted the very first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.” Loaded on cocaine all week long.

1976 – Plays taxi driver searching for “tall, black, blonde chick” in “Car Wash.” Acting not an issue, does familiar “character”.

Fall, 1976 – Appeared on about 10 “Tony Orlando & Dawn” variety hours on CBS-TV. Had a special deal, appearing only in standup; no sketches or other numbers involved. A way to get weekly network exposure with very little downside.

October 3, 1976 – Album “On The Road” recorded at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles (Little David 1075). Released April, 1977. Includes “Death and Dying,” “How’s Your Dog?” “Rules, Rules, Rules,” and “Supermarkets.”

February 8, 1977 – Tape “Welcome Back Kotter.” Integrity slipping fast. Acting not an issue, it’s TV.

March 5, 1977 – First George Carlin HBO stand-up concert special, “On Location: George Carlin at USC,” taped at USC, Los Angeles, complete with elaborate “language disclaimer” by Shana Alexander. Includes, “Monopoly,” “Dogs & Cats,” “Names,” “Supermarkets,” and “Words.”

March 16, 1977 – Court of Appeals reverses the FCC Order by a 2-1 vote. FCC petition for rehearing denied two months later.

October, 1977 – FCC petitions Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari, requesting the Court to review the judgement of the Court of Appeals.

January, 1978 – Supreme Court agrees to hear case.

July 3, 1978 – Supreme Court rules 5-4 (Stevens, Burger, Rehnquist, Blackmun, Powell ) in favour of FCC. Dissenting justices: Brennan, Stewart, White and Marshall. Court basically says “Shit, piss, fuck, cunt, cocksucker, motherfucker and tits” are “indecent,” and the FCC can ban them from radio & tv during hours when children might hear them.

1978 – First heart attack. Small-time shit. Septal branch artery, treated medically.

July 21-23, 1978 – Second HBO stand-up concert special, “On Location: George Carlin at Phoenix,” taped at Celebrity Star theatre, Phoenix. Includes “Death,” The Long Newscast,” “Time,” and “Kids & Parents.” Shot in the round; transferred to film for proposed concert/sketch movie (The Illustrated George Carlin). Movie never works out.

December 1, 1978 – “Indecent Exposure” released. (Little David 1076.) A collection of some of the filthier Carlin album material recorded since 1971. Includes “Urinals Are 50% Universal,” “Cute Little Farts” and “Filthy Words.”

