Here's George Carlin's brutal anti-cop rant that he shelved after 9/11

George Carlin was always pushing the envelope.

The late comedian became a legend for doing standup that was filled with things most wouldn’t say out loud, but as it turns out he actually censored himself after doing an anti-police bit the day before the 9/11 attacks.

Feeling the material was too much following the horrific events of 9/11, he shelved it up to his death in 2008, according to Rolling Stone.

Now the album, “I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die,” is being released September 1 on SiriusXM.

Here’s an example of why Carlin decided not to release the material. This bit, titled “Rats & Squealers,” is Carlin explaining why you should never trust a cop. Following Black Lives Matter and the recent police shootings, it proves once again that Carlin’s material truly is timeless.

Listen below:



