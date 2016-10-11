George Calombaris has the most popular UberEats dish in the world

Chef George Calombaris. Source: Instagram/Gazirestaurant

Uber’s push across Australia continued today with the ride-sharing service rolling out UberEats in three more capital cities, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, today.

UberEats launched in Sydney and Melbourne earlier this year and already a $12.50 souvlaki from a Greek street food chain by MasterChef’s George Calombaris is the most ordered UberEats dish in the world.

Calombaris and Made Establishment group have rolled out five Jimmy Grants outlets across Melbourne, with the first Queensland branch opening in Robina later this month.

The dish UberEats users love is the Mr Papadolous souva, with lamb, mustard aioli, onions, parsley and chips. That craving has also helped Melbourne make the list of the five most popular UberEats cities along with Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Uber would not disclose where Melbourne sits in the pecking order, citing commercial reasons.

