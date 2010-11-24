George Bush: A Female President Is A "Gimme...It's Going To Happen"

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush granted an exclusive interview to Larry King last night about their family, the next presidential election, and state of the Republican party.



When asked about who he would like to see run against President Obama in 2012, Bush said that “Jeb would make a good president,” although the former Florida governor apparently has no intention of running.

Bush went on to suggest former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney as a possible Republican contender for 2012, and Barbara Bush also mentioned Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour.

What about Sarah Palin?

“I sat next to her once. Thought she was beautiful,” Barbara Bush said of Palin. “And she’s very happy in Alaska, and I hope she’ll stay there.” (Glenn Beck shot back at Barbara Bush yesterday in his radio show).

Both Bushes agreed that it was only a matter of time before there would be a female president. “That’s what they call a ‘gimme’ in golf, I think,” said the former president, “It’s going to happen. I don’t know who, or when, but I would say fairly soon.”

About the Tea Party movement generally, George H.W. Bush said:

I don’t know what it really is … Some of the ideas make a lot of sense. But … I noticed in the paper today they were talking about what the Tea Party would do to get the Republicans in Congress to do something. Well, these people have all been elected whether they’re Tea Partiers or not. So I’m confused by it, frankly.

The Bushes also discussed the presidential legacy of George W. Bush. While Bush Sr. said that history would be kind to his son, he admitted that the failure to find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq “was a great disappointment” to George W. Bush.

“But that doesn’t mean that the mission itself isn’t worthwhile,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.