Ex-President George Bush Shaved His Head For A Little Boy With Leukemia

This Wednesday July 24, 2013 photo provided by the Office of George Bush shows President George H. W. Bush with Patrick (last name withheld at family’s request), 2, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush this week joined members of his Secret Service detail in shaving his head to show solidarity for Patrick, who is the son of one of the agents. The child is undergoing treatment for leukemia and is losing his hair as a result.

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush has shaved his head to show solidarity for the sick child of a Secret Service agent.



A statement issued by a Bush spokesman Wednesday says the 89-year-old former president acted earlier this week at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. That was after he saw members of his Secret Service detail with newly shaved heads to show support for the 2-year-old son of an agent. The child is undergoing treatment for leukemia and is losing his hair as a result.

The Bush spokesman identified the boy only as Patrick.

George and Barbara Bush lost their second child, 4-year-old Robin Bush, to leukemia almost 60 years ago.

The security detail has launched a website, www.patrickspals.org , to help with expenses associated with Patrick’s treatment.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.