George W. Bush rep: The former president is 'in much better shape' than depicted in Kanye West video

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Former U.S. President George W. Bush addresses a summit on ‘creating employment opportunities for post-9/11 veterans and military families’ at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce June 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

President George W. Bush is apparently taking issue with how he was portrayed in a recent Kanye West music video.

The rapper’s “Famous” video featured a wax figure that depicted the former president naked in bed with him and a number of celebrities.

Addressing the controversial clip, a Bush representative told the New York Post that “in case there was any doubt” it was “not President Bush” in the video.

“He is in much better shape,” the unidentified representative told the newspaper.

The music video has spurred backlash against West. The rapper has welcomed the controversy and even dared some of the celebrities depicted naked in the video to sue him.

