George Bush Has Painted Over 50 Puppies, And His Teacher Says He'll Go Down In History As A 'Great Artist'

After an online hacker got his hands on self-portraits of former President George W. Bush in the shower, Fox News Atlanta tracked down his art teacher, Georgia-based painter Bonnie Flood.



Flood, who spent a month in Florida teaching Bush and his sister, says that the former President is a gifted artist and prolific painter of dogs — apparently, “he’s painted over 50 pictures of dogs.”

“It’s amazing, hes going to go down in the history books as a great artist,” she told Fox.

Here’s Bush with two of his puppy paintings, courtesy of Fox News 5:

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News 5

And here’s a landscape painting he did of his ranch in Crawford, Texas:

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News 5

Watch the full video below:

Atlanta News, Weather, Traffic, and Sports | FOX 5

