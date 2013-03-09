George Bush Has Painted Over 50 Puppies, And His Teacher Says He'll Go Down In History As A 'Great Artist'

Grace Wyler

After an online hacker got his hands on self-portraits of former President George W. Bush in the shower, Fox News Atlanta tracked down his art teacher, Georgia-based painter Bonnie Flood. 

Flood, who spent a month in Florida teaching Bush and his sister, says that the former President is a gifted artist and prolific painter of dogs — apparently, “he’s painted over 50 pictures of dogs.” 

“It’s amazing, hes going to go down in the history books as a great artist,” she told Fox. 

Here’s Bush with two of his puppy paintings, courtesy of Fox News 5: 

And here’s a landscape painting he did of his ranch in Crawford, Texas:

Watch the full video below:

