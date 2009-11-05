George Bush Tells Japan How To Run A Baseball Team

George Bush essentially taught management to an audience of Japanese university students today, in a set up that purposefully avoided complicated political questions.



Instead he gave a far more productive view on how to run a baseball team, and thus any organisation for that matter.

AP: A cheerleading team performed stunts for him on stage — spelling his name with their pompoms — and attendees eagerly reached out to shake his hand.

During his brief speech, Bush outlined key points for developing a successful franchise.

In case you didn’t know, he’s part owner of the Texas Rangers.

Here’s Bush on Management:

Hire “good baseball people” to make key decisions about which players to select.

The best marketing is winning. “Problem is, it’s not that easy.”

Treat the media “as an ally, not an antagonist.”

If fans yell at you, then “That’s part of sports. I never took it personally.”

Take responsibility for your decisions, including bad ones.

Read the full Associated Press article here.

