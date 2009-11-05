George Bush Tells Japan How To Run A Baseball Team

George Bush essentially taught management to an audience of Japanese university students today, in a set up that purposefully avoided complicated political questions.
Instead he gave a far more productive view on how to run a baseball team, and thus any organisation for that matter.
AP: A cheerleading team performed stunts for him on stage — spelling his name with their pompoms — and attendees eagerly reached out to shake his hand.
During his brief speech, Bush outlined key points for developing a successful franchise.
In case you didn’t know, he’s part owner of the Texas Rangers.
Here’s Bush on Management:
- Hire “good baseball people” to make key decisions about which players to select.
- The best marketing is winning. “Problem is, it’s not that easy.”
- Treat the media “as an ally, not an antagonist.”
- If fans yell at you, then “That’s part of sports. I never took it personally.”
- Take responsibility for your decisions, including bad ones.
Read the full Associated Press article here.
