George Burgess On Track To Becoming The Richest Prop In The NRL, 'Worth $1 Million A Season'

George Burgess is set to become the NRL’s first $1 million player after signing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for another three years.

Named the NRL’s Rookie of the Year and second best prop last year, analysts and many in the game say Burgess is now worth more than Canterbury frontrower Andrew Fifita, who is considered the best in the game and recently signed a $850,000 per season contract with the Bulldogs.

Despite having only played one full season, if the 21-year-old Burgess continues his rate of improvement, he could be worth $1 million a season, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Souths captain John Sutton added: “George is just going from one level to the next. He has a big motor, he runs hard and he tackles hard.

“He is one of the most dominating frontrowers in the game and he is only 21, so he has still got plenty to learn but look at the size if him – he is just a beast.”

