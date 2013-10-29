George Brandis Says The NBN Ban Against Huawei Is Not Going To Change

Photo: Getty Images

Attorney-General George Brandis has told the Australian Financial Review National Broadband Network restrictions against Huawei will not be lifted.

China-based Huawei was banned from participating in the fast broadband project over security concerns in 2012.

In recent weeks, and since winning government at the election, some Coalition MPs had expressed support for the company, hinting the decision could be reviewed.

But Brandis has told the Fin that, after briefings from Australia’s spy agencies, it’s going to stay in place.

