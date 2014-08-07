George Brandis Pulled Out Of Free Speech Forum At The Last Minute

Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images

Attorney-General George Brandis was due to speak at the Human Rights free speech symposium today but pulled out last minute to attend MH17 service.

The Human Rights Commission was informed late on Wednesday that the Minister would not be addressing the forum in which he was expected to be the keynote speaker.

Brandis said his priority was to attend the MH17 national memorial service in Melbourne.

Brandis and Prime Minister Tony Abbott have come under fire for their lack of comprehension of the Government’s proposed data retention scheme and what it means for Australians.

