George Bell Installs New Sales Boss At Jumptap

Jumptap CEO George Bell

It has been almost two months since former Excite and Upromise CEO George Bell, most recently a VC, took over as CEO of Jumptap, a mobile ad network. And now Bell has named a new sales boss for the company, as he inherited the company without one.Hachette Filipacchi’s SVP of Digital Media Todd Anderman will become Jumptap’s chief media and revenue officer starting in January, Jumptap announced this morning.



“He will oversee all revenue initiatives – from relationships with marketers and agencies to publishers and app developers,” according to a Jumptap release.

Before working at Hachette, he built websites for Maxim magazine and other properties at Dennis. He will be working from NYC, while Jumptap is based in Boston.

Jumptap is well known around the industry but needs a turnaround. Bell is eyeing the huge growth potential for all mobile advertising companies and thinks he can do something big there. We’ll see.

Former Jumptap sales boss Evan Krauss has landed a new gig: He’s now EVP of ad sales at Shazam Entertainment, according to his LinkedIn profile. (The London-based company that makes the popular Shazam mobile apps.)

