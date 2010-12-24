Pee Wee Hockey Parent Holds Meeting To Oust The Team's Only Girl

There are plenty of stories about the craziness of youth hockey parents, but this one may take the cake.



The father of a child on a Toronto-area team for 12-year-olds called a parents’ team meeting to complain that the only girl on the team was getting too much ice time.

George Atis, a lawyer (of course), put “‘Kayla Watkins — Player Ability Limitations and Suggested Options” on the agenda for the meeting and proposed that the player either be switched from defence to forward and taken off the power play and penalty kill to limit her impact on the game, or that she only be allowed to participate in every other shift.

Kayla and Atis’ son play on a “pee wee A” team, minor hockey’s lowest level of competitive play.

Atis also complained that ‘there have been many “near miss’ incidents where the boys have almost been exposed to Kayla’ [in the locker room].”

He suggested that if the terms weren’t acceptable to Kayla’s family that she find another team

Kayla, humiliated, found out about the meeting and quit the team.

