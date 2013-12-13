George And Martha Washington Had A Super-Strong Eggnog Recipe That We Can't Wait To Make

Looking for a new drink to try this Christmas season?

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along this “seasonal favourite” in his household — George and Martha Washington’s Eggnog.

But be wary, he warns. It’s strong. It also takes a fair amount of prep-time.

Back in 1783, Annapolis was the Temporary Capital of the US. George Washington – fresh off military victories – lived in Annapolis with Martha over that winter – resigning his commission leading the Continental Army on Dec 23rd in our State House. Well, George and Martha could throw a heckofa party – and it was all centered around their “infamous” EggNog.

So if you are a fan of the nog – dive right in and check out what Martha and George served that Christmas. Don’t let the raw eggs spook you; the alcohol takes care of any bacteria. Made 5 days ahead, good for about a month (but many have kept much longer) – Disclaimer: It’s strong.

Ingredients:

12 egg yolks, beaten

12 egg whites, beaten to stiff peaks

12 tablespoons sugar (Instant Dissolving)

1 quart cream

1 quart milk

1/2 pint Bourbon (Makers) or Rye Whiskey

1 pint brandy

1/2 pint dark rum (Goslings)

1/4 pint sherry

Make at least five days ahead of time for the alcohol to cure the raw eggs (an important health consideration). Make sure all equipment is absolutely clean.

Mix liquors together first. Separate yolks and whites of eggs. Whites need to achieve room temperature.

Beat the egg yolks with sugar until they turn to a creamy, light yellow paste.

Add liquor to beaten yolks, drop by drop first, slowly beat. Add cream and milk, slowly beating. Once blended, set aside.

Beat the whites of eggs until seeing “stiff peaks” – Peaks will form in the foam, and the tips will curl over. Carefully fold into the creamy yolk mixture making a “figure 8” motion with a spatula. Folding in the egg whites adds a fluffy texture that will keep your Egg Nog from being too heavy.

Let set in a cool place for several days (5+) so flavours can blend. The mixture will separate as it cures. This is OK. Just be sure to re-incorporate mixture before serving cold. Top with a sprinkle of nutmeg. Garnish with cinnamon stick if desired.