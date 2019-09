As we enter the homestretch of September, Nomura’s Geopolitical Guru Alistair Newton has a new presentation called “Red October Ahead?” about some of the risks keeping him awake at night.

Here’s the one-slide summary. Surprising nobody, US fiscal woes top the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.