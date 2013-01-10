This 'Geolocated' Twitter Photography Is Beautiful And Surreal

Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman

Artists Nate Larson and Marni Shindelman are the brains behind an intriguing photography project that starts simply by finding interesting tweets that have location data attached to them.It’s called “Geolocated.” They visit these tagged locations, photograph them, and display the picture alongside the text of the tweet.



With the context of the location to supplement the tweet itself, the result is a unique piece of art, and they were kind enough to share some with us.

