These Maps Show The Geography Of Interracial Marriage

Andy Kiersz

Attitudes towards interracial marriage in the United States have changed over time. Marriages between people of different races are becoming more common — in 2000, 7.4% of all marriages were between spouses of different races, whereas in 2010, that figure rose to 9.5%.

Researchers at the U.S. Census bureau made a fascinating series of maps to analyse the geography of interracial marriages. (via Matthew Klein)

Non-Hispanic White/Hispanic marriages are the most common type of interracial marriage in the United States, accounting for over a third of all interracial marriages:

White hispanic interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

White/Black marriages are scattered throughout the country, and 40 seven years after the Supreme Court struck down laws against them, they are still fairly uncommon:

White black interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

White/American Indian and Alaska Native marriages are concentrated in areas with large American Indian and Alaska Native populations, like Oklahoma and Alaska:

White american indian interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

As with marriages between Whites and American Indians, White/Asian marriages largely track Asian populations:

White asian interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

Marriages in which one spouse reported multiple races also tended to be in places with large American Indian or Asian populations:

One multiple interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

Marriages in which both spouses reported multiple races are rare, but largely occur in similar places as marriages with one multi-racial spouse:

Both multiple interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

Marriages where one spouse is Hispanic and the other is neither Hispanic nor White tend to be more common in the Southwest, as was the case with Hispanic/White marriages:

Hispanic non hispanic interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

The final map shows the counties with the highest proportion of each of the interracial marriage categories above. Note that Hawaii’s counties fall in the top five for the White/Asian, Hispanic/Non-Hispanic, Non-White, and both multiple race categories:

Highest proportions interracial marriagesU.S. Census Bureau

