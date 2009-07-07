Geoffrey Raymond's Latest Work: Lloyd Blankfein

Geoffrey Raymond unveiled his latest work on the Plaza outside of 85 Broad Street today. It’s a portrait of Lloyd Blankfein, titled “Big Lloyd 3 (The Root.).”

Raymond has painted Wall Street luminaries including Hank Paulson, Jimmy Cayne and Hank Greenberg. He typically displays his works on the street, asking passersby to annotate it with different colour markers. Employees of the firm whose executive get one colour, investors another, while the general public gets a third.

“Although I started painting it before the Rolling Stone piece hit, I do like the confluence of the moment,” Raymond explains.

For the first time, Raymond is issuing a line of posters based on his original painitiings. One will be a signed limited edition, which will run you $225 a pop, plus $25 shipping and handling. The unsigned versions will be $100 plus s&h. Details at his website.

