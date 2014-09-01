Geoffrey Edelsten's Wife-To-Be Gabi Grecko Is On 4chan's Master List Of Hacked Nude Celebrities

Geoffrey Edelsten is marrying Gabi Grecko. Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty

Agents for movie stars, models and musicians across the globe are scrambling to find and suppress details of nude pics of their clients before they get posted online.

A huge leak from a NSFW 4Chan thread saw risque or nude pics – mainly selfies – of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Upton, posted online.

The user allegedly obtained the material via a massive hack of Apple’s iCloud. They were then posted on 4chan by users offering more explicit material in exchange for bitcoin payments.

The hacker responsible is now theatening a much larger release, which includes explicit videos and more than 60 nude selfies of Lawrence, along with pics and videos of Kim Kardashian, May-Kate Olsen, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Wynona Ryder.

Also on the master list is Gabi Grecko – the 25-year-old Maxim cover girl who is engaged to marry 71-year-old Melbourne businessman Geoffrey Edelsten.

To be fair, Grecko doesn’t leave a lot to the imagination even on her own Instagram account, but with constant speculation that the pair’s relationship is on again, off again every other day, it’s the kind of publicity the couple probably don’t need.

Just last week Grecko posted this pic to her account:

The following night she was snapped cosying up to a male model while Edelsten was in Miami attending court proceedings surrounding his US bankruptcy case.

But all seemed well again this past weekend, and the love snaps started hitting Instagram again:

